XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2017 - 18:48 GMT

My Most Important Chelsea Goal – Alvaro Morata Delights At Sinking Manchester United

 




Alvaro Morata feels that he scored his most important goal for Chelsea this evening as the Blues edged out Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to return to winning ways.

Antonio Conte's Premier League champions headed into the clash on the back of a mauling in Italy against Roma and were desperate to bounce back.




Morata struck in the 55th minute, finding lashings of space in the penalty area to connect with a cross and power a header past David de Gea in the Manchester United goal.

De Gea kept out further efforts from Morata and Eden Hazard, while Manchester United had chances through Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini as it finished 1-0 to the hosts.
 


Morata has scored regularly since his arrival at Chelsea from Real Madrid, but the Spaniard has no doubts his goal against Manchester United is his most important Blues strike so far.

"For sure [it is my most important goal", he told Sky Sports.

"It is important that we won. We had a very good chance today to come back to winning ways.

"We are happy now with the international break we can go with three points", he added.

Chelsea, who are in fourth spot in the Premier League, have now closed to within a point of second placed Manchester United after eleven games played.

The Blues head to West Brom after the international break.
 