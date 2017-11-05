My Most Important Chelsea Goal – Alvaro Morata Delights At Sinking Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Alvaro Morata feels that he scored his most important goal for Chelsea this evening as the Blues edged out Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to return to winning ways.



Antonio Conte's Premier League champions headed into the clash on the back of a mauling in Italy against Roma and were desperate to bounce back.











Morata struck in the 55th minute, finding lashings of space in the penalty area to connect with a cross and power a header past David de Gea in the Manchester United goal.



De Gea kept out further efforts from Morata and Eden Hazard, while Manchester United had chances through Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini as it finished 1-0 to the hosts.





Morata has scored regularly since his arrival at Chelsea from Real Madrid, but the Spaniard has no doubts his goal against Manchester United is his most important Blues strike so far .