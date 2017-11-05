N’Golo Kante Starts – Chelsea Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Manchester United in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.



Antonio Conte's men suffered a damaging Champions League defeat in Italy against Roma in midweek and the Italian boss will be keen for his side to put their troubles behind them by seeing off a familiar face in Jose Mourinho.











Conte must make do without wing-back Victor Moses, who remains out of action, while David Luiz is not in the squad.



The former Juventus coach has Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while at the back he selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill as the three. Tiemoue Bakayoko plays, as does N'Golo Kante. Cesc Fabregas is also selected, while Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata offer an attacking threat.



If Conte needs to try to make changes at any point during the game then he can look to his bench, where he has a number of options, including Willian and Danny Drinkwater.



Chelsea Team vs Manchester United



Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata



Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

