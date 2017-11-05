XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2017 - 21:48 GMT

Only Knew He Was Playing In Morning – Tottenham Star Salutes Paulo Gazzaniga

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has revealed that Paulo Gazzaniga only learned shortly before the match that he would be making his debut against Crystal Palace.

Heung-Min Son’s 64th minute super goal earned Tottenham the three points at Wembley in a 1-0 win, but it was Gazzaniga at the other end who made sure that Spurs got the win, despite a sloppy display, with some very important saves.




He kept Scott Dann from giving a shock first half lead to Palace and made a few more good stops after the break to make sure Tottenham edged over the line with a 1-0 scoreline.

With players such as Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld out injured, Dier admits that it was always going to be tough for Tottenham despite Palace’s struggles this season.
 


He praised the Argentine custodian for his performance, especially as he didn’t know that he would be playing until the morning.  

Dier was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We knew it would be difficult today with players missing, but we wanted to keep the momentum going.

“Gazzaniga only found out he was playing this morning and then came in and did really well."

Tottenham will return to league action after the international break with the big north London derby when they travel to Arsenal on 18th November.
 

[adrotate ban