Only Knew He Was Playing In Morning – Tottenham Star Salutes Paulo Gazzaniga

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has revealed that Paulo Gazzaniga only learned shortly before the match that he would be making his debut against Crystal Palace.



Heung-Min Son’s 64th minute super goal earned Tottenham the three points at Wembley in a 1-0 win, but it was Gazzaniga at the other end who made sure that Spurs got the win, despite a sloppy display, with some very important saves.











He kept Scott Dann from giving a shock first half lead to Palace and made a few more good stops after the break to make sure Tottenham edged over the line with a 1-0 scoreline.



With players such as Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld out injured, Dier admits that it was always going to be tough for Tottenham despite Palace’s struggles this season.





He praised the Argentine custodian for his performance, especially as he didn’t know that he would be playing until the morning.

Dier was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We knew it would be difficult today with players missing, but we wanted to keep the momentum going.



“Gazzaniga only found out he was playing this morning and then came in and did really well."



Tottenham will return to league action after the international break with the big north London derby when they travel to Arsenal on 18th November.



