Paris Saint-Germain Remain Club of My Heart – Serge Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain remain the club which holds his heart, but stressed he had to leave.



Aurier chose to call time on his spell at the Parc des Princes in the summer and sealed a switch to Tottenham late in the window, with the Premier League side splashing out around £23m to take the Ivory Coast international to England.











The defender felt it was the right time to leave the French capital after off the pitch incidents left him believing his image had been tarnished.



"In the end I was not myself any more. Before I laughed and joked, after I felt like a prisoner. I felt like I had a camera on me. I was paranoid", Aurier told Canal +.





"I do not wish any player to live what I lived through. My image was tarnished and leaving was the right choice for me", he added.