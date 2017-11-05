XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/11/2017 - 11:15 GMT

Paulo Gazzaniga Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Mauricio Pochettino has named his Tottenham Hotspur squad that will take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League game at Wembley later today.

With Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld out injured, Pochettino has been forced to make a few changes with Paulo Gazzaniga getting his first crack between the sticks since signing for Tottenham in the summer. Heung-Min Son gets a start and he will be supporting Harry Kane up front with Christian Eriksen




Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko will form the midfield with Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen playing as the two centre-backs with Serge Aurier and Danny Rose as the full-backs in the system. Moussa Dembele and Fernando Llorente are some of the options the Tottenham boss has on the bench.

Following a big win over Real Madrid, Pochettino will be hoping to go into the international break with a positive result at home against a struggling Palace side.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane (c)

Substitutes: Whiteman, Davies, Foyth, Trippier, Dembele, N'Koudou, Llorente
 