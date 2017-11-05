XRegister
06 October 2016

05/11/2017 - 17:49 GMT

PHOTOS: Rangers Star So Proud of Brother After Goal Heroics

 




Rangers defender James Tavernier has revealed he is a proud brother after Marcus Tavernier netted his first goal in league action for Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old was handed a start by Boro boss Garry Monk in the derby clash against Sunderland and he came up trumps, scoring the only goal of the game at the Riverside Stadium in the sixth minute.




It came hot on the heels of his first ever senior goal for Boro in the EFL Cup against Bournemouth last month.

And Marcus' brother James, who turns out for Scottish giants Rangers, is proud of his brother.
 


He posted photographs of Marcus in action on social media and wrote: "Another proud day for the family.

"Little bro scoring the match winning goal in his first derby."

James was also part of a winning side this weekend as Rangers thrashed Partick Thistle 3-0 at Ibrox in Scottish Premiership action.

It remains to be seen whether James and Marcus will reunite at club level at some point in the future.
 