PHOTOS: Rangers Star So Proud of Brother After Goal Heroics

Rangers defender James Tavernier has revealed he is a proud brother after Marcus Tavernier netted his first goal in league action for Middlesbrough.



The 18-year-old was handed a start by Boro boss Garry Monk in the derby clash against Sunderland and he came up trumps, scoring the only goal of the game at the Riverside Stadium in the sixth minute.











It came hot on the heels of his first ever senior goal for Boro in the EFL Cup against Bournemouth last month.



And Marcus' brother James, who turns out for Scottish giants Rangers, is proud of his brother.



Another proud day for the family 🙌🏽😁 Little bro @Tavernier60 scoring the match winning goal in his first derby 🔥🙌🏽😁 pic.twitter.com/aeci2nTaLo — James Tavernier (@James_Tavernier) November 5, 2017



He posted photographs of Marcus in action on social media and wrote: "Another proud day for the family.