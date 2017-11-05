Romelu Lukaku Is Not Complete Striker That Everyone Thinks He Is – Ian Wright

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is still not the finished article and needs to work a lot more on his finishing despite his goalscoring record in England.



Following a good start to the season, the Belgian’s form has petered off over the last couple of weeks and he has not found the back of the net in his last six appearances in all competitions.











Scoring eleven goals in 16 appearances this season, Jose Mourinho has defended his main man up front but Wright believes Lukaku has also missed a number of easy chances this term.



The Arsenal legend feels Lukaku is not the finished article yet and especially needs to work on his finishing if he wants to move up to the next level as a striker.





He believes the Belgian still has a lot to learn about playing as the lone centre forward and has been particularly struggling because the Manchester United side are not creating chances for him at the moment.

Wright said on Premier League Today when asked about what has gone wrong for Lukaku in the last few weeks: “I am not taking anything away from him but he shouldn’t be missing these sort of chances.



“I just think he’s not as clinical as a finisher as people and Jose are saying.



“I don’t he’s a finished article as he is learning how to be that sort of centre forward.



"When he was young he was probably the big guy who blasted through those kids and he has grown, he’s still that big guy and he’s done it up to this point.



“When you are looking at him in terms of being clinical and holding the ball, he doesn’t do it very well as it doesn’t come naturally to him as if he hasn’t been taught yet.



“And when you see him now when the chances are not coming for him, he doesn’t use his strength at the edge of the box, pin people down and turn them and get shots in.



“So when the team are not creating chances it does look bad for him.”



Lukaku will be hoping to return to goalscoring form today when Manchester United face his former team Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

