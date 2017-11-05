XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/11/2017 - 17:36 GMT

So Good Against Us, Liverpool Crazy To Sell – Tottenham Legend Impressed With Mamadou Sakho

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has dubbed Liverpool's decision to let go of Mamadou Sakho "crazy" after watching him in action against Spurs for Crystal Palace.

Sakho turned in a fine performance for Roy Hodgson's men at Wembley as Palace frustrated Spurs and only went down to a 1-0 defeat after a Heung-Min Son strike in the 64th minute.




The Frenchman, who completed all 90 minutes at the national stadium, was frozen out of the first team picture at Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp, the German being desperate to offload him.

Sakho joined Crystal Palace on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window and Roberts thinks when Liverpool have such defensive issues their decision to let the centre-back leave was madness.
 


Roberts wrote on Twitter: "How did Liverpool let go of Mamadou Sakho?

"Crazy.

"[He] was excellent vs us today and how bady they need a centre half."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has continued to insist there is no quality issue with his defence, stressing that he could not see anyone available who could have improved his backline in the summer.

As such, Klopp is rotating between Ragnar Klavan, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip in central defence.
 