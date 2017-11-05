So Good Against Us, Liverpool Crazy To Sell – Tottenham Legend Impressed With Mamadou Sakho

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has dubbed Liverpool's decision to let go of Mamadou Sakho "crazy" after watching him in action against Spurs for Crystal Palace.



Sakho turned in a fine performance for Roy Hodgson's men at Wembley as Palace frustrated Spurs and only went down to a 1-0 defeat after a Heung-Min Son strike in the 64th minute.











The Frenchman, who completed all 90 minutes at the national stadium, was frozen out of the first team picture at Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp, the German being desperate to offload him.



Sakho joined Crystal Palace on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window and Roberts thinks when Liverpool have such defensive issues their decision to let the centre-back leave was madness.





Roberts wrote on Twitter: "How did Liverpool let go of Mamadou Sakho?