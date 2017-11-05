This Is Why I’m So Happy With Win Over Crystal Palace – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his delight after watching his Tottenham Hotspur team dig in hard for three points against Crystal Palace at Wembley.



A 64th minute strike from Heung-Min Son was good enough to earn a tough 1-0 win for Tottenham despite all the effort Crystal Palace showed throughout the 90 minutes at Wembley.











Reserve goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was also called into action to secure the win for Spurs as he made some very good saves either side of half time to keep a struggling but battling Palace side out for 90 minutes.



With players such as Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld missing due to injuries, Pochettino is delighted that his side have come through a tough 90 minutes with three points in their bag.





Despite their win over Real Madrid in midweek, the Tottenham boss feels it was always going to be tough for his Tottenham team against a solid Crystal Palace side and he is pleased that his team showed some grit to get the job done.

Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It was a tough game for us after Wednesday.



“Palace were compact, narrow and playing on the counter attack. We had the possession but not many chances. They were fresh after one week to prepare for the game.



“We had a few problems after the Madrid game and that's why I'm so happy with the victory. In the end though I'm very pleased with an important three points.



"It was always going to be a challenge today but it means a lot to pick up the three points. It's a massive achievement for us to take us into the international break."

