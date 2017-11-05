Thomas Christiansen Can’t Let Leeds United Players Lose Belief – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has urged Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen to make his players believe that they can still earn a playoff place this season despite a torrid run of form.



A 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday meant that Leeds have lost seven of their last nine Championship games and have been in a tailspin over the last month or so.











A good start to the season provided hope for the Whites of a big promotion push but Christiansen’s team have been on a downward spiral for a while and Leeds are gradually drifting away from the playoff spots.



Gray admits the Leeds boss can only continue to work hard behind the scenes to turn things around but believes it is important that Christiansen doesn’t allow his players to lose belief at this stage of the campaign.





Leeds have dropped down to tenth in the league table and are two points off sixth placed Derby County in sixth, but the former White feels the players need to continue to trust that they can get their season back on track soon.

“The only thing you can do as a coach and as a manager is to go out there, work hard, try and get the players to really believe in themselves”, the Leeds legend told LUTV.



“Take the good points out of the games we lost and press it upon the players that we can still go up there and hunt to get the top six places.



“There is a little bit of a gap opening up now and that’s a problem for us.



"There are so many teams at the top who are going well and we need to dig in.



“As Thomas was saying hard work and effort and the belief in your own ability and we have got a chance to get back again.”



Leeds will return to league action after the international break with a visit from Middlesbrough on 19th November.

