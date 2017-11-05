We’re Second – Jose Mourinho Plays Down Man Utd Defeat At Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has played down the importance of his Manchester United side losing at Chelsea, insisting the Red Devils are still second in the Premier League standings.



Alvaro Morata scored the only goal of the game for Chelsea in the 55th minute after he found space in the penalty box and rose highest to connect with a header and send the ball past David de Gea.











Mourinho's men, who came out more defensively minded in the second half, could not breach the Chelsea defence and went down to a 1-0 defeat.



Manchester United are second and eight points behind league leaders Manchester City, and Mourinho sees no reason to overreact to a defeat at Stamford Bridge.





" We are second – not fifth, sixth or seventh or eight. We have several teams in a more difficult position than we have. Eight points is eight points", he told Sky Sports.