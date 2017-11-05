We’re Second – Jose Mourinho Plays Down Man Utd Defeat At Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has played down the importance of his Manchester United side losing at Chelsea, insisting the Red Devils are still second in the Premier League standings.
Alvaro Morata scored the only goal of the game for Chelsea in the 55th minute after he found space in the penalty box and rose highest to connect with a header and send the ball past David de Gea.
Mourinho's men, who came out more defensively minded in the second half, could not breach the Chelsea defence and went down to a 1-0 defeat.
Manchester United are second and eight points behind league leaders Manchester City, and Mourinho sees no reason to overreact to a defeat at Stamford Bridge.
"We are second – not fifth, sixth or seventh or eight. We have several teams in a more difficult position than we have. Eight points is eight points", he told Sky Sports.
"We went through a very difficult phase with important matches against Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea without important players."
The Portuguese also insists that his men had periods of control against Chelsea, but just could not find a way to make their pressure and chances count.
"The game was controlled by us and the game was controlled by them.
"We had chances and they had chances and with the first goal they were able to bring more people to defend.
"We tried to change the direction of our game, we created chances to equalise but we couldn't.
"We had chances. If I remember [Romelu] Lukaku shot in the first half and in the last part of the game with [Marcus] Rashford shot and [Thibaut] Courtois without a chance with the cross to the far post to [Marouane] Fellaini.
"We had lots of chances to score goals", he added.
Chelsea are now just one point behind Manchester United in the Premier League, while Tottenham are level on points with Mourinho's men.
Manchester United are next due to host Newcastle United after the international break.