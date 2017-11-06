Andy Lonergan Has To Apologise For Brentford Blunders – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Bobby Davison feels Andy Lonergan should apologise and accept his mistakes during the Whites’ 3-1 loss to Brentford at the weekend.



The goalkeeper, who has dislodged fellow summer signing Felix Wiedwald to become Leeds’ first choice between the sticks in recent games, was at fault for two goals at Griffin Park.











Lonergan failed to hold onto a routine cross in the 22nd minute, with Neal Maupay heading home to break the deadlock.



The 34-year-old then failed to keep out Yoann Barbet’s low curling effort from a free-kick five minutes from time as Brentford went ahead for the second time in the match.





And Davison, who believes Lonergan was at fault for both goals, thinks the custodian should own up to his mistakes and apologise.

“Both goals were his fault”, Davison said on LUTV.



“He couldn’t do anything about the third one.



“But he has got to hold his hands up and say, ‘I apologise, it’s my fault.’”



Davison went on to explain that Kalvin Phillips was also partly guilty for Brentford’s second goal as his silly foul on Florian Jozefzoon led to the free-kick from which Barbet scored.



“I think if you look at that [second] goal as well, it was a silly foul by Kalvin Phillips”, he continued.



“There’s no need to pile in there.



“When players are in and around the box and you’re not sure about making a tackle, just go and stand and say, ‘okay, how are you going to beat me?’



“Make them beat you and he just gave the referee no option – free-kick, ball into the danger area and unfortunately for Andy, it goes into the back of the net.”



Leeds, who have now lost six of their last seven Championship games, presently find themselves in 10th spot in the league table with 23 points from 16 outings.

