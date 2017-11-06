Antonio Conte Rubbishes AC Milan Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has rubbished rumours linking him with taking over at AC Milan, insisting that his sole focus is on the job at hand at Stamford Bridge.



The Italian's future at the London-based club has been the subject of consistent speculation which has refused to die down despite him signing a new contract.











Arsenal legend Ian Wright even insisted that the former Juventus coach would be on his way out if Chelsea lost to Manchester United on Sunday.



The Pensioners though did a good job against the Red Devils, winning the match 1-0 and giving their under pressure manager some much needed relief.





On the other hand Conte has been linked with a move back to Italy, to replace AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella, who has seen his team suffer five defeats so far in 12 league matches this season.

Conte though insists that he and his team's concentration for now is on the job at hand as he tries to do what is best for Chelsea.



"Milan? Leave it out… We're trying to stay concentrated, because it's a tough run from here to the end of the season", Conte told Sky Italia.



"I am only concentrated on Chelsea and purely want to do what is best for Chelsea.



"If we have this enthusiasm, we can fight to the end."

