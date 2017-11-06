Celtic Don’t Want To Stop Now Insists Scott Sinclair

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has stressed the need for his team to continue with their winning momentum without being complacent as they look to clinch a seventh consecutive league title.



The Bhoys notched up a new British record on Saturday as they took their unbeaten record at domestic level to 63 games by beating St Johnstone 4-0 away from home.











While the figures are impressive statistically, Aberdeen are still within touching distance of the Bhoys and currently trail the side by three points, and Sinclair therefore feels that there is no need for his side to be complacent about it in any way.



Stressing the need to still keep improving, the former Manchester City man said that the winning mentality is a good thing to have and their manager Brendan Rodgers does everything to keep that spirit intact.





“We need to keep improving, not get complacent and keep moving in the right direction”, Sinclair told his club's official website.

“It is down to us taking every game as it comes.



"That’s what we’ve done.



"We really have just looked at things game by game.



"We have beaten the record now so we want to go on and keep breaking our own record.



“It’s great and the run just shows the team spirit, the hard work we have put in and the mentality we have. I have loved it, playing every week and scoring goals.



“A winning mentality is the biggest thing.



"Every game we go into we want to win and if we can break more records along the way then great.



"We don’t want to stop now, sit back and say ‘well we beat the record’. We have to keep working hard.



“The manager never lets us drop our standards, no matter whether it’s training or whoever we are playing against. He always wants us to give 100 per cent and to do the right things.”



Celtic's next game will be post the international break on 18th November against Ross County.

