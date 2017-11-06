Claude Makelele Leaves Swansea To Take Belgian Top Flight Post

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City have confirmed that Claude Makelele has left his position as the club’s assistant coach to take charge of Belgian outfit KAS Eupen.



The former Chelsea star was appointed by Swans boss Paul Clement in January, with the duo having worked together previously at Paris Saint-Germain under Carlo Ancelotti.











It will be Makelele’s second managerial spell; he was in charge of French club Bastia for five-and-a-half months in 2014.



The 44-year-old, who played a part in helping Swansea City avoid relegation last season, will take charge of a struggling Eupen team.





Eupen are currently rock-bottom in the Belgian league with just 10 points from 14 outings and it remains to be seen if Makelele can use his experience at Swansea City to guide the club to safety.

On the other hand, Swansea City, who were edged out 1-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, are also struggling in the Premier League.



They are currently 19th in the standings with just eight points from 11 outings.

