Couldn’t Care Less – Pontus Jansson Laughs After Paying For Malmo Plane Stunt

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson part-financed a plane with a banner which flew above IFK Goteborg's 3-0 home Allsvenskan defeat against GIF Sundsvall on Sunday.
Jansson, a former Malmo player and still a fan, was keen to remind Malmo's rivals IFK Goteborg that this season's success means Malmo now have 20 league titles to their name, while IFK Goteborg have 18.
The banner trailing from the plane said "Most Titles" and had two stars, one for each ten of Malmo's title triumphs.
It cost just over £1,800 and Jansson was joined in paying for it by former Malmo goalkeeper Robin Olsen, now at Danish side FC Copenhagen.
Jansson does not regret hiring the plane and believes if the shoe had been on the other foot then IFK Goteborg would have done the same.
"I am convinced", Jansson told Sydsvenskan, "that those from Goteborg would have done exactly the same if the roles were reversed."
Jansson has met up with the Sweden squad for the country's World Cup qualifying playoff against Italy.
Four of the Sweden squad are ex-IFK Goteborg players.
But Jansson, asked about whether he is worried he might have offended his Sweden team-mates with the banner stunt, said he could not care less what they think.
"I actually could not care less", the Leeds man said.
"I'm just slipping it in about the two stars", he laughed.
While Jansson has been keen to delight in Malmo's success this season, the defender has been struggling with his performances at Leeds, whose form has crumbled of late.