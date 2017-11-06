Couldn’t Care Less – Pontus Jansson Laughs After Paying For Malmo Plane Stunt

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson part-financed a plane with a banner which flew above IFK Goteborg's 3-0 home Allsvenskan defeat against GIF Sundsvall on Sunday.



Jansson, a former Malmo player and still a fan, was keen to remind Malmo's rivals IFK Goteborg that this season's success means Malmo now have 20 league titles to their name, while IFK Goteborg have 18.











The banner trailing from the plane said "Most Titles" and had two stars, one for each ten of Malmo's title triumphs.



It cost just over £1,800 and Jansson was joined in paying for it by former Malmo goalkeeper Robin Olsen, now at Danish side FC Copenhagen.





Jansson does not regret hiring the plane and believes if the shoe had been on the other foot then IFK Goteborg would have done the same.