06 October 2016

06/11/2017 - 11:16 GMT

Former Chelsea Star Dubs Jose Mourinho “Portuguese Pulis”

 




Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy has mocked Jose Mourinho, following Manchester United’s 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Mourinho, who has had a poor record against the top six teams in the Premier League since taking charge of Manchester United in 2016, has often been accused of playing a defensive brand of football in big matches.




It was much the same against Chelsea as the Red Devils managed just two shots on target in the entire game as compared to the Blues’ six.

And Cundy labelled Mourinho “the Portuguese Pulis” in reference to West Brom boss Tony Pulis’ playing style, which has also been deemed unattractive.
 


He posted a picture of Mourinho on Twitter along with the tagline: “Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Portuguese Pulis!”

Cundy also made fun of Mourinho being called the “special one” as he posted another picture of the Portuguese alongside a snap of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, while the caption read: “The special won. The special once.”

Despite the loss, Manchester United stayed in second spot with 23 points from 11 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City, while Chelsea are fourth with 22 points.

Manchester City now boast an eight-point advantage over Manchester United at the top of the league standings.
 

 