I’m Feeling 100 Per Cent – Sadio Mane Delighted After Liverpool Comeback

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed that he is feeling 100 per cent following his recovery from injury and taking part in the game against West Ham was a happy feeling for him.



Mane had been out with a hamstring injury since early October and the match on Saturday was his first since the 1st October fixture against Newcastle United.











The Senegal international made an immediate impact as he set up two goals for his team-mates, with the Reds finally winning the match 4-1 and in the process bringing an end to Slaven Bilic's reign at the Olympic Stadium.



According to Mane, being sidelined for such a long spell was tough and he worked hard to get back on to the pitch.





"I am very happy. It was not easy for me to be out with the injury, but more importantly I am back, I played a very good game and we won the game", Mane was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

"I am feeling 100 per cent.



"There is no excuse for me.



"Even when I was injured I was always working hard."



Mane has so far featured in a total of ten games for the Reds this season, scoring three goals and setting up four more for his team-mates, including the two against the Hammers.

