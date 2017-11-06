Leeds Didn’t Play To Pierre-Michel Lasogga’s Strengths – Former Whites Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Leeds United star Bobby Davison is of the opinion that the Whites were guilty of not playing to Pierre-Michel Lasogga’s strengths during their 3-1 loss to Brentford at the weekend.



The striker, who joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Hamburg in the summer, was substituted at half-time at Griffin Park, with the Yorkshire giants trailing 1-0.











Thomas Christiansen’s team struggled in the first half against Brentford and although they played a lot better after the break and found the equaliser, Leeds conceded two late goals to lose the game.



Besides moving the ball forward very swiftly, the Elland Road outfit also managed to put in several crosses into the box from wider areas in the second half.





And Davison thinks Leeds should have played in a similar fashion in the first half whilst Lasogga was still on the pitch as it would have suited the 25-year-old’s game perfectly.

“Obviously he made a change [at half time], whether it was tactical or forced upon I’m not sure”, he said on LUTV.



“But we started the second half fantastically.



“We were doing things in the second half and in my opinion we got the ball forward very, very quickly.



“We got eight, nine, ten crosses into the area and you think, ‘why don’t we do that when big Pierre is playing.



“That would be his game – higher tempo, playing up to him, getting the ball wide and getting balls into the box.”



Lasogga has thus far made 10 Championship appearances for Leeds, scoring five times and setting up four goals.

