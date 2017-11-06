Liverpool U23 Boss Identifies Best Aspect of Bristol City Drubbing

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley has explained that the most pleasing aspect of the young Reds’ 7-0 rout of Bristol City on Sunday was that his charges did not relax until the final whistle.



The Merseyside club, who were edged out 2-1 by Leicester City in the league last weekend, responded in great fashion by making a flying start to their Premier League Under-23 Cup campaign.











Danny Ings scored four goals at Chester FC’s Swansway Stadium, while Yan Dhanda, Conor Masterson and Harry Wilson also found the back of the net for Liverpool.



And Critchley, who was impressed in the manner in which Liverpool returned to winning ways after their defeat to Leicester City, stated that he was most pleased with the way his side fought until the very end, despite being in a commanding position.





"I was delighted with how we started because that was our message to the boys going into the game – our attitude and our approach had to be right”, Critchley told the club’s official site.

"We had to show a response from the defeat against Leicester City last weekend and I thought we did that in emphatic fashion.



"We scored some fantastic goals, kept a clean sheet, and what was really pleasing is even when we are 7-0 up you saw players like Flanno [Jon Flanagan] and Matty Virtue flying back in the final minutes of the game to get back and help the team.



"That was probably the most pleasing aspect of the whole game for me."



Liverpool are next up against Newcastle United in a Premier League International Cup game on Friday night.

