06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/11/2017 - 11:40 GMT

This Is What Mauricio Pochettino Tole Me After The Game – Spurs Debutant

 




Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has revealed that manager Mauricio Pochettino told him to be always ready after he made his Spurs debut in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who was signed by Tottenham as their third-choice goalkeeper from Southampton in the summer, started against the Eagles due to Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm being unavailable due to injury concerns.




Gazzaniga gave a good account of himself at Wembley and managed to help Spurs keep a clean sheet against their London rivals.

And the goalkeeper, who found out that he would be making his Spurs debut on the morning of the game, stated that after the game Pochettino advised him to always be ready.
 


Gazzaniga went on to add that he was very happy with his performance against Crystal Palace.

“I feel so happy because of my performance, the clean sheet and the three points”, he said on Spurs TV.

“It was a massive result for us and I’m very happy.”

When asked what he thought after seeing his name on the team-sheet, Gazzaniga replied: “Just remain calm and don’t try to do anything extra.

“I spoke with the gaffer after the game.

“And he told me, ‘you have to be ready because football doesn’t wait for anybody.’

“So, you have to be ready every moment.”

Gazzaniga, who is a product of Valencia’s youth system, made 23 appearances in all competitions for his former employers Southampton.
 