This Is Why Sacking Thomas Christiansen Might Not Improve Things – Former Leeds Star

Noel Whelan has indicated that there may be little point in Leeds United sacking Thomas Christiansen as a new head coach will only be able to work with the same players.
Leeds' league form has gone into meltdown following a bright start to the campaign and Christiansen's side have now lost an astonishing seven of their last nine Championship matches.
Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani is showing no sign yet of moving to sack Christiansen.
And Whelan indicated that getting rid of the Dane may do little as any new man would be stuck with the same players, who are making individual mistakes at present.
"Players have got to take responsibility for their performances, it's as simple as that", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"If you put another manager in then he's only going to be able to choose from the same players.
"It's player error at the moment that's letting us down and not being focused and disciplined enough.
"That comes from the players out there on the field", Whelan added.
With the emergency loan window, which Leeds used in recent years to sign players such as Liam Bridcutt, now abolished, the Whites are stuck with the squad put together in the summer until the January window opens.
Director of football Victor Orta is now having his summer signings put under the microscope by Whites fans.