This Is Why Sacking Thomas Christiansen Might Not Improve Things – Former Leeds Star

Noel Whelan has indicated that there may be little point in Leeds United sacking Thomas Christiansen as a new head coach will only be able to work with the same players.



Leeds' league form has gone into meltdown following a bright start to the campaign and Christiansen's side have now lost an astonishing seven of their last nine Championship matches.











Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani is showing no sign yet of moving to sack Christiansen.



And Whelan indicated that getting rid of the Dane may do little as any new man would be stuck with the same players, who are making individual mistakes at present.





" Players have got to take responsibility for their performances, it's as simple as that", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.