Training With First Team Has Been Step Up Says Rangers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Jamie Barjonas has insisted that the opportunities he has had to train with the senior team have been a real step-up in his career.



The young teenager put pen-to-paper to a new two-year deal at Ibrox on Monday and immediately sat down to give his reactions about the opportunity he has got of extending his stay.











Having started off his playing career as nine-year old at the Glasgow-based club, Barjonas insists that it is a blessing for him to extend his stay with the Gers and that also at the top level.



“I’m delighted. I’ve been at the club for such a long time and from such a young age, so to be able to sign a new, two-year deal is a great feeling", the youngster told his club's official website.





Barjonas has had the chance to train with the first team and he insists that those opportunities he has had to practise with high quality players has helped him step up his game and develop.

"Training with the first team every day has been a step-up as the standards are higher and the demands are higher, but it is a lot better for my development.



"I can feel myself improving every day and I am delighted to be training with them every day.



"To get into squads and then to get onto the pitch is an add-on, and it’s great."



The youngster has so far managed a total of nine appearances for the Gers this season, including six in the Scottish Premiership.

