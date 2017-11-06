XRegister
06/11/2017 - 12:20 GMT

Want To Play, Raise Your Game, Chelsea Legend Tells David Luiz

 




Chelsea legend Clive Walker thinks that Antonio Conte has thrown down the gauntlet to David Luiz, challenging the Brazilian to take his game on to the next level.

Conte dropped Luiz from the matchday squad for Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United, with youngster Andreas Christensen slotting into the backline.




Chelsea ran out 1-0 winners and Christensen further enhanced his credentials.

Walker thinks the emphasis is now on Luiz to respond and raise his game if he wants to convince Conte that he deserves to be starting ahead of Christensen in the Blues backline.
 


"David Luiz we know has been a great player. He's now got to come back up again, lift his game and go again", Walker said on Chelsea TV.

"He is under pressure from a younger lad coming in [in Christensen].

"And he has to raise his game again", he added.

Chelsea now head into the international break on the back of their win over Jose Mourinho's men and Christensen has key World Cup qualifying action on the agenda with Denmark.

Conte meanwhile will be crossing his fingers hoping that his men avoid injury during games with their respective national teams.
 