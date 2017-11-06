Want To Play, Raise Your Game, Chelsea Legend Tells David Luiz

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Clive Walker thinks that Antonio Conte has thrown down the gauntlet to David Luiz, challenging the Brazilian to take his game on to the next level.



Conte dropped Luiz from the matchday squad for Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United, with youngster Andreas Christensen slotting into the backline.











Chelsea ran out 1-0 winners and Christensen further enhanced his credentials.



Walker thinks the emphasis is now on Luiz to respond and raise his game if he wants to convince Conte that he deserves to be starting ahead of Christensen in the Blues backline.





" David Luiz we know has been a great player. He's now got to come back up again, lift his game and go again", Walker said on Chelsea TV.