Well I’d Like Ballon d’Or – Former Celtic Star Rubbishes West Ham’s Chances of Getting Brendan Rodgers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic forward Tony Watt has indicated that West Ham United have no chance of tempting Brendan Rodgers away from the Bhoys.



West Ham have sacked Slaven Bilic as manager and are expected to hand former Sunderland and Real Sociedad boss David Moyes a short-term deal at the London Stadium.











The imminent appointment of Moyes has not gone down well with Hammers fans, with Rodgers gaining in support in several next manager polls.



But former Celtic star Watt, who currently turns out in Belgium for OH Leuven, dismissed West Ham's chances of convincing Rodgers to leave Celtic Park.





In response to a story saying many West Ham fans want Rodgers in charge, Watt wrote on Twitter: "I want a Ballon d'Or as well, but let's be honest…"