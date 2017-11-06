XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/11/2017 - 14:50 GMT

Well I’d Like Ballon d’Or – Former Celtic Star Rubbishes West Ham’s Chances of Getting Brendan Rodgers

 




Former Celtic forward Tony Watt has indicated that West Ham United have no chance of tempting Brendan Rodgers away from the Bhoys.

West Ham have sacked Slaven Bilic as manager and are expected to hand former Sunderland and Real Sociedad boss David Moyes a short-term deal at the London Stadium.




The imminent appointment of Moyes has not gone down well with Hammers fans, with Rodgers gaining in support in several next manager polls.

But former Celtic star Watt, who currently turns out in Belgium for OH Leuven, dismissed West Ham's chances of convincing Rodgers to leave Celtic Park.
 


In response to a story saying many West Ham fans want Rodgers in charge, Watt wrote on Twitter: "I want a Ballon d'Or as well, but let's be honest…"

Rodgers has enjoyed vast success during his 18-months at Celtic, leading the Bhoys to a domestic treble of trophies last season, while he has also yet to taste defeat in Scottish football.

Moyes' last job at Sunderland saw him register a win percentage of just 18 per cent as the Black Cats were relegated.
 