06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/11/2017 - 22:38 GMT

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Desperate To Win Premier League Title

 




Liverpool new boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that one of his biggest footballing ambition is to win the Premier League title.

The midfielder, who was snapped up by the Reds from Arsenal in the summer, scored his first league goal for his new employers in their 4-1 rout of West Ham United at the weekend.




Oxlade-Chamberlain failed to win the Premier League during his time at Arsenal, and it looks highly unlikely that he will get his hands on the coveted trophy this season, with Liverpool currently being 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

But the 24-year-old explained that winning the Premier League title remains one of his biggest footballing ambitions amongst other things.
 


“I could give you a whole list”, Oxlade-Chamberlain said on LFC TV, when asked about his biggest footballing ambition.

“To become the best player I can be and to get to where I know I can get to.

“To win as much as possible, to play for England as much as possible.

“And I want to win the Premier League, that would be massive.

“I also want to win the Champions League and everything there is to win.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who helped Arsenal to win three FA Cups, has 30 caps and six goals for England to his name.

He has thus far made 12 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, scoring two goals.
 