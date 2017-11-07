Celtic Fans One of Best Things About Club Says Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic youngster Kristoffer Ajer has insisted that the Hoops fans are one of the best things about the club.



The Norwegian, who joined Celtic from IK Start in 2016, managed just one senior competitive appearance for the Scottish giants last season and was sent out on loan to Kilmarnock for the second half of the 2016/17 campaign.











However, Ajer returned to Celtic at the start of this season, with the 19-year-old thus far clocking up 460 minutes over six appearances in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ team in the ongoing campaign.



And the starlet stated that besides the fans, being able to share the dressing room with great footballers and to learn from professional staff, are the best thing about Celtic.





“Being with so many great footballers”, he told Celtic TV, when asked what he likes best about the club.

“Learning from the professional staff here and of course the fans.”



Ajer went on to add that Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira was his footballing idol while growing up.



“It was Patrick Vieira”, he said, when asked about his footballing idol.



“He is obviously retired now but I enjoyed seeing him play.”



Ajer, who is contracted with Celtic until 2020, has represented Norway at Under-21 level.

