Christian Eriksen Could Be Spurs’ Most Vital Player – Ireland Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has conceded that it is difficult to keep players of Christian Eriksen’s quality quiet for long periods.



Eriksen has been one of the most important players in Tottenham’s rise in English football over the last few years and is a key cog in Mauricio Pochettino’s machine in north London.











O’Neill admits that the consistency the creative midfielder has shown over the past year-and-a-half has surely made him one of the best players in Europe at the moment.



And he believes the Dane could be the most important player in the Tottenham squad at present.





The Ireland manager told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet: “Over the past year or 16 months, Christian Eriksen has entered that top category of players in Europe.

“He is one of the most important players for Tottenham at the moment; maybe the most important.”



Ireland will be taking on Denmark in a two-legged World Cup qualifier during the international break and O’Neill admits that while his players will pay special attention to Eriksen, sometimes it is fruitless as performers of his class will find a way to make their presence felt.



He pointed towards Eriksen’s superlative performance for Tottenham against Real Madrid last week.



“He is the kind of player who makes things happen. It’s hard to cope with him because the best players always find a way to escape even the best plans to stop them.



“There will always be one or two moments in the game and we must remain alert.



“I am absolutely sure every manager in the Premier League tries to keep him quiet every week, but he still manages to shine.



“He has just helped Spurs to beat Real Madrid.”

