06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/11/2017 - 15:19 GMT

Every Time They Sing My Song – Leeds United Summer Arrival In Awe of Fans

 




Samu Saiz has lavished praise on the Leeds United faithful at Elland Road after his first few months at the club.

Saiz has been one of Leeds’ best players since joining the club in the summer from Huesca and despite a downturn in form, he still has four goals and three assists to his name in 14 league appearances.




The Leeds supporters have also created a close bond with the diminutive Spaniard and the 26-year-old has already earned a song from the Elland Road faithful for his performances.

Saiz has revealed his delight at playing in front of the Leeds fans at Elland Road and admits when they sing his song he feels a certain sense of elation.
 


The 26-year-old told Spanish sports daily Marca: “The stadium is crazy and the fans are amazing.  

“They keep on cheering and signing.

“And every time they sing the song they’ve made for me, they make my hair stand on end.”

Saiz and his Leeds team-mates will be looking to shake off their poor form during the international break and get back to winning ways when they host Middlesbrough on Sunday, 19th November
 