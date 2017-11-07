Jordan Henderson And Manchester City Duo Withdraw From England Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and the Manchester City duo of Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph have withdrawn from the England squad.



Ahead of the showpiece friendlies against Germany and Brazil, England have been bogged down with injuries to key players since the league season went into a break after the weekend.











They were already confirmed as missing Dele Alli before the weekend due to a hamstring injury and the Tottenham duo of Harry Kane and Harry Winks also withdrew from the squad earlier this week due to injury trouble.



And Gareth Southgate is now facing more injury problems in his squad as England have confirmed that the trio of Henderson, Sterling and Delph have picked up injuries and have withdrawn from the squad.





The trio will be returning to Liverpool and Manchester City respectively and Southgate will again be forced to name replacements for the three key players for his set-up.

The England manager is hoping to prepare his side in the best possible manner by staging friendlies against top teams ahead of next summer’s World Cup.



But the recent spate of injuries to key players has again shown the challenge that awaits Southgate when he takes his team to Russia at the end of the league season.



England will face Germany at Wembley on Friday night before taking on Brazil next Tuesday.

