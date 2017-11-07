Kenny Miller Had Nothing To Prove Insists Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Danny Wilson has insisted that Kenny Miller had nothing to prove to anyone on his return to the team.



Miller had a major fall out with Pedro Caixinha following the derby defeat to Celtic and he was left out of the squad for the Portuguese’s last few games as Rangers manager.











Following Caixinha’s removal Miller walked into the Rangers team as captain against Hearts last month and scored a brace in a 3-1 win for the Glasgow giants.



The veteran forward was again in the starting line-up in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Partick Thistle at the weekend as he continued to silence his detractors with his performances.





Wilson feels the forward had nothing to prove to anyone as Miller’s quality is known to everyone and stressed that the Rangers players are happy that he is back in the squad.

The defender said in a press conference when asked how he felt after Miller proved his critics wrong: “I don’t think he needed to prove to anybody what kind of leader he is.



“Everybody knows Kenny Miller, what he is about and he has shown his quality, but he didn’t need to prove to anybody anything.



“Everybody knows what he’s about and we just like having him back in the team, scoring goals and performing well.”



Miller has scored four goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Rangers this season.

