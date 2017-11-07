XRegister
07/11/2017 - 15:40 GMT

Liverpool New Boy Reveals Most Embarrassing Moment In Football

 




Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that his most embarrassing footballing moment was the case of mistaken identity with Kieran Gibbs.

While playing for Arsenal in a Premier League game against Chelsea in 2014, Oxlade-Chamberlain deliberately diverted a goal-bound effort with his hand.




However, referee Andre Marriner made a howler and showed a red card to Gibbs, who now turns out for West Bromwich Albion, instead.

Even after the 24-year-old told Marriner that it was him who handled the ball, the referee did not budge and Gibbs had to go off.
 


Despite Arsenal losing the game 6-0, the talk of the day was the bizarre sending off of Gibbs and Oxlade-Chamberlain explained that it still remains his most embarrassing moment in football.

“When I was at Stamford Bridge and I tipped the ball around the post and then Kieran Gibbs got sent off instead of me”, he told LFC TV, when asked about his most embarrassing footballing moment.

“I went to the referee and tried telling him it was me.

“But the mistaken identity, it was pretty embarrassing.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined Liverpool from Arsenal on a five-year deal in the summer, has thus far turned out 12 times in all competitions for the Merseyside giants, scoring twice.

He scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool in their 4-1 win at West Ham last Saturday.
 