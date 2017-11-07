Manchester United Set To Snap Up Top Scout

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are poised to pinch top Portuguese scout Jose Boto away from Benfica in January.



The Red Devils have made some top additions to their scouting department since the arrival of Jose Mourinho last year and it seems the policy is set to continue in the coming months.











According to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Manchester United are preparing to poach Boto from Benfica in the coming months and the switch is expected to take place in January.



The top Portuguese scout has been part of Benfica’s recruitment team for the last ten years but it seems his time with the giants of Portugal is coming to an end.





And it has been claimed that Benfica will lose their top scout to Manchester United in the middle of the season as Boto looks to shift base to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been making major additions to their scouting department for recruitment at both youth level and for the senior team and the Portuguese is believed to be next in line to join the Premier League giants.



Benfica are known for identifying some of the top South America and European talents early and Boto’s work has gained traction, which is now expected to lead to a role in the Manchester United recruitment department soon.

