Rangers Star Admits Heavy Legs In Win Over Hearts

Rangers defender Danny Wilson has conceded that he felt very heavy in his legs following his return against Hearts last month.



The 25-year-old did not feature regularly under Pedro Caixinha at Rangers, but following the Portuguese’s departure from the club he has returned to the fold under caretaker manager Graeme Murty.











He played the full 90 minutes against Hearts last month, his first full game in a Rangers shirt in months and the defender conceded that he felt extremely tired following the 3-1 win.



Wilson again started the finished the 3-0 win over Partick Thistle at the weekend and the Scot admits that he felt much more comfortable after the win in the local derby.





The defender said in a press conference: “The first game I was knackered!

“But I felt more comfortable at the weekend and it’s great to be back in having not really played for six months.”



Wilson has five caps to his name for Scotland but has not been part of the national team set-up for a while and the defender insisted that Rangers remain his priority.



He stressed that he needs to focus on playing regularly for Rangers before contemplating a return to the international stage.



“My priority is here.



“If that takes me to the international side then great, but I’ve only had two starts here and I need to focus on that.”

