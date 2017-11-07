Really Pleased – Rangers Youth Chief Delights At Win Over Belgian Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy head Craig Mulholland has revealed that he was impressed with the development squad’s performance in their win against KV Mechelen last week.



The young Gers, who have decided not to play in the Development League this season, have instead created a Games Programme, where they will come up against Premier League opponents and other European teams.











As a part of the programme, Rangers took on KV Mechelen and won the game 4-2, courtesy of Zak Rudden’s brace and goals apiece from Serge Atakayi and Matty Shiels.



Although the Belgian outfit fielded their fringe first team players, the Scottish giants managed to comfortably win the contest in the end.





And Mulholland, who felt it was a great challenge for the development squad, praised his side’s performance in Belgium.

“We started the first half really well”, he said on Rangers TV.



“For the first 30 minutes we really looked after the ball and were 2-0 up, good goals from Serge Atakayi and Zak Rudden.



“We then lost a penalty and then struggled a little bit until half-time.



“But in the second half we showed really good control of the ball and I think they actually played their reserve team and some fringe first team players.



“So, it was a great challenge for our players.



“For the last 30 minutes, their Under-19s came on and we really dominated the game at that point and we also managed to get our Under-17s on the pitch as well.



“I was really pleased with our performance.”



Rangers, who headed into the KV Mechelen game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Liverpool, are next up against Berwick Rangers in an away game on 15th November.

