Special Clause In David Moyes’ West Ham Contract

David Moyes’ contract with West Ham has a break clause that will allow him to leave the club at the end of the current season, it has been claimed.



West Ham sacked Slaven Bilic on Monday after a poor start to the season and the Croat later admitted that he has no hard feelings towards the club and understands the board’s decision.











Moyes made it clear at the weekend that he would be interested in the West Ham job and the former Manchester United manager has been confirmed as the new Hammers boss.



According to the BBC, the Scot’s two-and-a-half year deal with the club contains a break clause which will allow them to part ways if needed at the end of the season.





Hammers co-chairman David Sullivan believes with his experience and the knowledge of the Premier League, Moyes is the right man to turn things around for the club.

He told the club’s official website: “I would like to welcome David to West Ham United.



“This is a unique position for David Gold and myself – it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.



“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club.



"He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.



“He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”



Moyes has struggled to reestablish himself since his scathing experience at Manchester United and failed to keep Sunderland in the Premier League last season.



The 54-year-old will be hoping to rehabilitate his battered managerial reputation at West Ham and keep the east London club in the Premier League this season.



His first game in charge will be an away trip to Watford after the international break on 19th November.

