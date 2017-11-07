They’d Remember Us For Years – Leeds United Star Eyeing Promotion Immortality

Follow @insidefutbol





Samu Saiz is keen to enter Leeds United’s history books by helping the club to achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.



Leeds started the season brightly but their form has petered off rapidly over the last month and they have lost seven of their last nine Championship fixtures.











Their steady decline in form has seen Leeds slide down to tenth in the league table after a positive and encouraging start, but Saiz is not giving up his hope of a historic campaign yet.



The Spaniard is striving to take his game to the next level and is prepared to contribute to a promotion campaign for Leeds with his goals and assists this season.





He admits that the current Leeds squad would be immortalised by the fans if they finally manage to break out of the Championship and return to the Premier League after more than a decade away from top flight football.

Saiz told Spanish sports daily Marca: “I am always trying to improve myself and my goal is to help the team with as many goals and assists as possible.



“The main objective is to achieve promotion and it would be incredible to go up after 13 seasons.



“They would remember it here for years.”



Leeds are still just three points off Aston Villa, who are occupying the last playoff spot in sixth, but need to turn their form around soon.

