06 October 2016

07/11/2017 - 14:03 GMT

This Is How I’ll Win Over West Ham Fans – David Moyes

 




New West Ham United manager David Moyes says that he is planning to get the supporters to back the club fully by building a successful team.

The Hammers, who parted ways with Slaven Bilic on Monday, have had a poor start to the season.




West Ham presently find themselves in 18th place in the Premier League table with just nine points from 11 outings.

However, Moyes, who was appointed by the London outfit as their new manager on Tuesday, explained that he is confident about West Ham doing well under him.
 


But the former Sunderland boss called on the fans to support he club as he insisted that West Ham, who were thrashed 4-1 by Liverpool at the weekend, are aiming to build a successful team.

“I hope West Ham fans are going to see a team that is organised and disciplined”, Moyes said on West Ham TV.

“But I have always only ever wanted to be involved with attacking, entertaining football.

“And I feel really confident with the group of players we have got here that we can provide that.

“West Ham supporters are a very passionate group, and we need them behind us.

“How do we do that? By building a successful team, with good players playing well, and that’s what we are aiming to do.”

Moyes’ first game in charge of West Ham will be against Watford in an away Premier League match after the international break on 19th November.
 