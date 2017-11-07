This Is What Augurs Well For Jamie Barjonas – Rangers Youth Chief

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy head Craig Mulholland has explained he is impressed with the fact that Jamie Barjonas has not been overawed by the occasion of playing for the Gers first team.



The 18-year-old, who broke through to the Rangers first team at the end of last season, signed a new contract with the Scottish giants on Monday.











Besides turning out for the senior team in the present campaign, Barjonas has also been a key performer in the Under-20s’ Games Programme.



The midfielder has thus far managed to make six Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers this season, starting once.





And Mulholland said that Barjonas has looked confident whenever he has played for the first team, a key attribute which is required from a Rangers player.

“I think now he has two or three appearances from the bench, a start and he was on the bench last week”, Mulholland said on Rangers TV.



“I think the good thing is, when he has come on to the pitch, and I think this is part of the mental skills programme we do, he has looked really confident.



“He hasn’t looked like a young player coming on to the pitch and saying, ‘I’m overawed by Ibrox and everything else.’



“He has looked confident and I think that’s one of the key attributes which we expect a Rangers player to have and hopefully that augurs well for the future for Jamie.”



Barjonas, who is now contracted with Rangers until 2020, has been called up to the Scotland Under-19 team, who will face the Czech Republic, Albania and Luxembourg during the international break.

