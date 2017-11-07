XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2017 - 22:59 GMT

This Is What Augurs Well For Jamie Barjonas – Rangers Youth Chief

 




Rangers academy head Craig Mulholland has explained he is impressed with the fact that Jamie Barjonas has not been overawed by the occasion of playing for the Gers first team.

The 18-year-old, who broke through to the Rangers first team at the end of last season, signed a new contract with the Scottish giants on Monday.




Besides turning out for the senior team in the present campaign, Barjonas has also been a key performer in the Under-20s’ Games Programme.

The midfielder has thus far managed to make six Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers this season, starting once.
 


And Mulholland said that Barjonas has looked confident whenever he has played for the first team, a key attribute which is required from a Rangers player.

“I think now he has two or three appearances from the bench, a start and he was on the bench last week”, Mulholland said on Rangers TV.

“I think the good thing is, when he has come on to the pitch, and I think this is part of the mental skills programme we do, he has looked really confident.

“He hasn’t looked like a young player coming on to the pitch and saying, ‘I’m overawed by Ibrox and everything else.’

“He has looked confident and I think that’s one of the key attributes which we expect a Rangers player to have and hopefully that augurs well for the future for Jamie.”

Barjonas, who is now contracted with Rangers until 2020, has been called up to the Scotland Under-19 team, who will face the Czech Republic, Albania and Luxembourg during the international break.
 