Tiemoue Bakayoko Won Battle – Chelsea Legend Dismisses Nemanja Matic Sale Criticism

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin is of the opinion that Tiemoue Bakayoko possesses the attributes to become an unstoppable force in the future, following his performance in the Blues’ 1-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend.



The Premier League champions, who roped in the Frenchman from Monaco in the summer, came in for criticism for allowing Nemanja Matic to leave for the Red Devils.











It was the first time Bakayoko and Matic had come face to face, with the 23-year-old having the better game at Stamford Bridge.



And Nevin, who praised Bakayoko for getting into good scoring positions against Manchester United, feels there is a very good chance that the former Monaco star is the man for the future for Chelsea.





“In the midst of storming performances from everyone else in the side, I was also intrigued by the 23-year-old Tiemoue Bakayoko’s contribution”, he wrote in his column on Chelsea’s official site.

“He did give the ball away more than was comfortable and he got booked again, but we could see in that performance a power and energy that could well become an unstoppable force in the months and years to come.



“There were many who questioned the release of Nemanja Matic to United and I understand their point, but in reality having watched them face up against each other I think the younger man in blue clearly won the battle on the day and there is a very good chance he is the man for the future.



“His breaking into the box from deep was extraordinary, leaving everyone else in his wake and although he didn’t finish that well, the important thing is he got himself into those incredible positions.



“In fact he probably got into more scoring positions than any other player on the field on the day.”



Bakayoko, who is contracted with Chelsea until 2022, has thus far made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, finding the back of the net twice and setting up three goals.

