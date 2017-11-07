Tottenham Star ‘Gutted’ To Miss Out On England Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has revealed his disappointment at not being part of the England squad for the upcoming international friendlies due to injury.



The 21-year-old midfielder was initially part of the England squad for the games against Germany and Brazil but he was taken off the list on Monday due to an injury.











His Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane was also replaced in the England set-up due to injury problems, with Spurs midfielder Dele Alli also missing due to a hamstring problem.



Winks, who made his debut for England against Lithuania last month, is disappointed that he won’t be part of the showpiece friendlies against Germany and Brazil.





But he is now keen to focus on recovering and returning to full fitness for Tottenham as soon as possible.

The midfielder took to Twitter and wrote: “Absolutely gutted I can't be with the England squad for the upcoming games.



“Focus is on getting fit.”



Winks has emerged as a regular starter for Tottenham this season and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to play against Arsenal in the north London derby on 18th November.

