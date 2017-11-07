Turkish Giants Confirm Interest In Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas have confirmed that they are tracking Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini ahead of the January transfer window.



The midfielder’s contract with Manchester United runs out at the end of the current season and the two sides are yet to agree the terms of a new and extended deal for Fellaini.











The Belgian has been a key performer for the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho and the Manchester United manager is keen to see Fellaini sign a fresh deal with the club.



However, with his contract situation not resolved, Manchester United could risk losing the midfielder and Besiktas have confirmed that they are keeping an eye on the Belgian.





Metin Albayrak, a spokesman for the Besiktas board, revealed that Fellaini is one of the players the club are closely following ahead of the January transfer window.

“Fellaini is on our list”, he was quoted as saying by Het Nieuwsblad.



“We’ve already tried to buy him, but he’s not the only one we are following.”



The midfielder joined Manchester United from Everton in 2013 and has notched up 142 appearances for the club thus far.



He has netted four goals in nine appearances for Manchester United this season.

