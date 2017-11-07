XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/11/2017 - 14:39 GMT

Victor Orta Made Me Feel Loved Reveals Leeds United Summer Recruit

 




Samu Saiz has revealed that he had offers to continue playing in Spain before he decided to move to England with Leeds United last summer.

The 26-year-old creative midfielder joined Leeds in the summer from Huesca and has been one of the key players in Thomas Christiansen’s squad this season.




His eye for the killer pass as well as goals has added creativity to the Leeds squad and despite their current run of poor form, the diminutive Spaniard has continued to impress.

He revealed that Victor Orta, the Leeds director, of football, had been on his trail for a while and he felt good about the club’s continued interest as every player wants to feel wanted.
 


Saiz admits that he had offers to play in Spain, but despite being a Championship club, he joined Leeds because of their rich history and he has been left impressed by the rabid support the club receive every week, home or away.  

The Spaniard told Spanish sports daily Marca: “The Leeds sporting director, Victor Orta, was following me for a long time and ever player likes to feel loved.

“I had offers in Spain, but Leeds, even if they are in the second tier, are a great club with a lot of history.

“At Elland Road there are always 40,000 supporters cheering us and away from home, almost 5,000 fans travel with us.”

The 26-year-old has netted four goals in 14 league appearances for Leeds this season and also has three assists to his name.
 