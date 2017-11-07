We’d Support Lengthy Graeme Murty Spell, Rangers Star Indicates

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Danny Wilson has indicated that the players are prepared to back Graeme Murty for a long spell as caretaker boss.



Murty took charge of the senior side as their caretaker manager after Rangers decided to sack Pedro Caixinha last month following a poor run of form and results.











Rangers have shown shoots of recovery under the youth team boss and produced convincing league wins over Hearts and Partick Thistle, playing good football and scoring goals.



Wilson admits that Murty is always a safe bet for Rangers and believes his handling of affairs since taking charge of a team in turmoil has been impeccable thus far.





And the Rangers defender feels if the board decide to have him take charge of the team for a lengthy period, the 42-year-old would have the players’ backing.

The defender said in a press conference: “With the manager going and Graeme Murty coming in, he’s a safe pair of hands.



“He’s someone I have worked with before but a lot of new faces haven’t.



"But he has come in, he has handled himself impeccably well and the players have responded with two victories.



“If he is asked to take over for a bit longer, we will give him our full-backing.”



Murty also took charge of the Rangers senior team earlier this year when they accepted the resignation of Mark Warburton and earned praise for his work.

