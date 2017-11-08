Barcelona Laying Groundwork To Snap Up Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have been in touch with Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann’s representatives and have let them know about the club’s interest in signing him next summer.



Griezmann was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer and was expected to move to Old Trafford until Atletico Madrid were banned from signing new players in the transfer window.











The Frenchman decided against leaving the Spanish giants under such circumstances, but his form has been tepid this season and his relationship with Diego Simeone is also believed to have deteriorated.



A parting ways of between the player and the club is expected at the end of the current campaign and according Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are alive to the situation.





They have informed the player’s representatives about their interest in the forward and are preparing the groundwork for a major assault in the summer.

Manchester United have continued to keep their eyes on Griezmann and even Paris Saint-Germain are believed to keeping a close watch on the Frenchman’s situation.



Barcelona are keen to make the early move for the forward and want to make sure Griezmann is convinced about moving to the Nou Camp before the end of the current season.



The Catalan giants will have longer to sign the Atletico Madrid star next summer than Manchester United as English clubs have chosen to close their transfer window early.

