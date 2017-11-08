Besiktas Transfer Chief Reveals Serie A Interest In Arsenal Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas sporting director Ali Naibi has revealed AC Milan and Inter Milan’s interest in Arsenal linked midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup.



The Turkey international’s contract with Besiktas expires at the end of the season and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay with the Turkish giants.











His contract situation has led to speculation over his future at the club and there are suggestions that he could leave in the January transfer window to earn a fee for Besiktas.



A former Gunner, the 25-year-old has been linked with a return to Arsenal during the winter window but Naibi, the Besiktas sporting director, revealed that Inter and AC Milan have also been tracking the player.





He stressed that the club are yet to receive an offer for Ozyakup and Besiktas remain keen to hold on to the player until at least the end of the season.

Naibi told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com when asked about the midfielder’s future at Besiktas: “I know of Inter and Milan’s interest in Ozyakup, but we have not received a single official offer or request from them.



“For us he is very important because he is our captain and we want him to stay as we want to win the title.”



Ozyakup has 30 international caps to his name with Turkey.

