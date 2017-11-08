XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/11/2017 - 18:26 GMT

Besiktas Transfer Chief Reveals Serie A Interest In Arsenal Linked Midfielder

 




Besiktas sporting director Ali Naibi has revealed AC Milan and Inter Milan’s interest in Arsenal linked midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup.

The Turkey international’s contract with Besiktas expires at the end of the season and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay with the Turkish giants.




His contract situation has led to speculation over his future at the club and there are suggestions that he could leave in the January transfer window to earn a fee for Besiktas.

A former Gunner, the 25-year-old has been linked with a return to Arsenal during the winter window but Naibi, the Besiktas sporting director, revealed that Inter and AC Milan have also been tracking the player.
 


He stressed that the club are yet to receive an offer for Ozyakup and Besiktas remain keen to hold on to the player until at least the end of the season.  

Naibi told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com when asked about the midfielder’s future at Besiktas: “I know of Inter and Milan’s interest in Ozyakup, but we have not received a single official offer or request from them.

“For us he is very important because he is our captain and we want him to stay as we want to win the title.”

Ozyakup has 30 international caps to his name with Turkey.
 