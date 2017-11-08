Did They Just Watch Last Three Months – Celtic Defender Takes Man Utd Star’s Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has insisted that Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof should have been shortlisted for Sweden’s Defender of the Year award.



Lindelof won the accolade last year but since his move to Manchester United in the summer from Benfica, the Swede has struggled to justify his billing at Old Trafford.











The 23-year-old has struggled to cope with the pace and power of the Premier League and has mostly been used in the Champions League and the domestic cup games.



He has been snubbed for Sweden’s top defender award this year but Lustig believes it is unjust to judge Lindelof on the back of a few bad months at a new club.





He pointed out that Lindelof won the league and cup double in Portugal with Benfica last season and should have at least made the shortlist for the award.

The Celtic defender told Expressen: “I don’t know whether they only watched the last three months as the whole year should be taken into consideration.



“He won the double with Benfica and made a huge transition in the summer so he’s done pretty alright.



“Of course he should have been nominated.”



Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are hopeful Lindelof’s talent will shine through once he manages to settle down in English football.

