He Can Handle Himself – Leeds United Star Backs Criticised Man Utd Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has conceded that Victor Lindelof will have to deal with heightened expectations at Manchester United, but admits it takes time to get used to English football.



Lindelof has struggled to justify the millions Manchester United paid Benfica to take him to England in the summer and he has largely been used in the Champions League and domestic cup games.











His performance against Huddersfield Town last month drew scathing criticism as he was directly responsible for one of the goals in the Terriers’ 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester United.



Jansson, who joined Leeds last summer, admits it will take some time for his Sweden team-mate to get used to English football but stressed that criticism comes with the territory of playing at the high level.





He pointed towards the flak he has been drawing this season for some of his performances, contrary to all the praise he was getting last season at Elland Road.

However, the Leeds defender is certain that Lindelof will get the hang of things very soon at Manchester United.



Jansson told Swedish daily Expressen when asked about Lindelof’s situation: “It takes time to get into English football, just take a look at my position.



“I have not performed at the same level as last year.



"I don’t read everything but I am open to criticism.



"I got a lot of credit when it went well with the team and when the opposite happens, there will be criticism.



“I can imagine it’s the same with Vigge [Lindelof]. He was signed by Manchester United and it comes with high demands.



“That’s how it works.”



Asked if he gave any advice to his Sweden team-mate, the Leeds defender said: "Actually, no.



“He is wise enough and knows to handle himself.



"He has good people around him.”

