He’s A Good Talker – Graeme Murty Picks Rangers Star Who Can Help Ross McCrorie

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty believes Ross McCrorie could hugely benefit from playing alongside Danny Wilson.



Wilson was sparingly used by Pedro Caixinha this season, but after Portuguese was sacked by Rangers last month, the 25-year-old has been reinstated to the starting line-up by interim boss Murty.











On the other hand, McCrorie has managed to make a mark for himself since making his first team debut in the present campaign.



The youngster was partnered by Wilson at the heart of Rangers’ defence in their last two matches, with the Gers not conceding any goals from open play in those games.





And Murty, who insisted that Wilson is a “very good talker”, thinks the 25-year-old could help McCrorie in the long term if they play together.

“He’s calm, he’s composed and he possesses a good range of passes to get a game started”, Murty told Rangers TV, when asked what has Wilson done to help McCrorie.



“He’s a very good talker, I saw that when he played for the Under-20s a couple of times last year, I saw that when he was in the first team and I saw it again when he played for the Under-20s this year.



“He makes the people around him understand how he sees the game and he pulls people around.



“And having someone to talk to and having someone to give instruction to and to bounce off and also to have that possible model will be great for Ross.



“Although he helps him in the game, seeing what Danny can do I think he can help Ross in the long-term.”



Wilson, who is in his second spell at Rangers, played just 92 minutes of football over three appearances in all competitions under Caixinha this season.

