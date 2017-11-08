Hope So – Rangers Star Wants To Follow Ryan Jack Into Scotland Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has revealed that playing for Scotland is an aim for him, besides turning out regularly for the Gers.



Scotland caretaker manager Malky Mackay recently announced his squad to face Netherlands in a friendly at Pittodrie on Thursday and Ryan Jack was the only Rangers player on his list.











And Holt, who has not featured regularly for Rangers this season, said that he is hopeful about receiving a senior international call-up in the future.



The 24-year-old went on to add that he also wishes to play regularly at a consistently high level at Rangers.





“I hope so”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked if he would be the next player from Rangers to follow Jack into the Scotland squad.

“I think everyone’s ambition is to play for their country.



“Personally I want to play every week and play well consistently.



“So, it’s an aim I have certainly got for the future.”



Holt, who is yet to earn a senior cap for Scotland, has represented the nation up to Under-21 level.



He has managed to clock up just 615 minutes over nine appearances in all competitions for Rangers in the present campaign, scoring once and setting up three goals.



Holt joined Rangers from Hearts in the summer of 2015.

